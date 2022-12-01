Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

