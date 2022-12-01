B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 51.6% in November

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.93% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

