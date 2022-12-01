B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 500,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,032,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,664,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,330.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BW opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

