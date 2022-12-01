B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Price Performance

BRIV remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 353,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.