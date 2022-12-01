Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $179.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
