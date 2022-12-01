Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 729,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,286,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

