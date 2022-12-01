Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Buys Shares of 2,163,878 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,163,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,194,000. GSK accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,589.17.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

