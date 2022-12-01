Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 295,436 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 295,436 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $157,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,429. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.00.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

