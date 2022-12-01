Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes $28.47 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 427,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,466,000. BlackLine accounts for about 1.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.72% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 5,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $436,861. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.