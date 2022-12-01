Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Trims Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,929 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up about 0.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,182 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 10,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,434. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.