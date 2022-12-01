Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:BANC opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after acquiring an additional 183,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

