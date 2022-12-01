Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4471 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.