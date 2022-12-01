Bank of America Begins Coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.10% from the company’s current price.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.