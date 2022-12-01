Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 762,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935,322. The firm has a market cap of $293.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.