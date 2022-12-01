Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

