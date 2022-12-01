Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 3.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Bank of Montreal worth $195,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BMO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

