Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank7 Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BSVN traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

