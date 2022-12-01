Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €68.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.50 ($70.62) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €40.97 ($42.24) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 12-month high of €123.60 ($127.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.75 and its 200 day moving average is €39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

