Barclays Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

