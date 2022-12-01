Barclays Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

