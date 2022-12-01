Barry Canton Sells 96,434 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,221,860 shares in the company, valued at $38,421,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.5 %

DNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 20,058,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,340,387. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

