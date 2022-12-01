Barry L. Padgett Sells 6,566 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 1,674,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

