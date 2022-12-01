Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 1,109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSFFF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($42.27) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Basic-Fit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €47.00 ($48.45) to €41.50 ($42.78) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Basic-Fit from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $26.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

