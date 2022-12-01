BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.65

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.65 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25.43 ($0.30), with a volume of 1320469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £112.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

