Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in November

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

