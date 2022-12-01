Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
