Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading

