Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €86.00 ($88.66) to €87.00 ($89.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.6 %

BDRFY stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

