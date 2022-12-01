Beldex Price Tops $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $134.78 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.50 or 0.07516554 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00060601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

