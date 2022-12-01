Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 36.9% in November

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

