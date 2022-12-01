Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 36.9% in November

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

