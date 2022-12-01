Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,273.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. Bellway has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

