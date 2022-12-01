Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $45.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5,632.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

