Berenberg Bank Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 480

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 396.60 ($4.74).

TRN opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.00) on Monday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 416.69 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16,625.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.10.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

