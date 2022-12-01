Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 15,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,107.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

See Also

