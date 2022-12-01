Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Down to $19.50

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $16.76. Big Lots shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 34,781 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Big Lots Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

