Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $675.41

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $675.41 and last traded at $675.41, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $675.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.83.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
