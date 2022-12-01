Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Up 0.1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €27.56 ($28.41) and last traded at €27.26 ($28.10). 37,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.24 ($28.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

