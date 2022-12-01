Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.60 to $22.20. The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $16.73. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 77,704 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

