Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,187 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Thursday, November 10th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92.

Shares of BILL opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $307.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,240,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $734,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

