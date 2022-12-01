Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.94

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.94 and traded as high as $331.98. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $327.07, with a volume of 203,177 shares.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,635,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

