Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $302,472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 85.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

