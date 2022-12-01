Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.02. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 7,523 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bion Environmental Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

