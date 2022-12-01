BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,442. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

