BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2,140.80 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $2,140.80 billion and $43.43 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $17,146.81 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00245859 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,860.53790629 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,532,056.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.