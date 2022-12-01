Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $263.64 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.05 or 0.00087869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00262011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

