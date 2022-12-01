Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $14.97 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC on exchanges.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

