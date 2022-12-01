Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.74

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 716919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$768,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,145,891.28. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,653 over the last three months.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

