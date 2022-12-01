BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005904 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008059 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,765,490 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

