Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY23 guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,529. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

