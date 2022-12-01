Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,529. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 269.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 179,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

