BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $716.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $934.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

