Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Buys 184,865 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 184,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $2,508,618.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,827,328 shares in the company, valued at $51,936,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GoHealth Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
