Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Buys 184,865 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 184,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $2,508,618.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,827,328 shares in the company, valued at $51,936,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

About GoHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

